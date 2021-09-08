Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,300 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total transaction of $4,247,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $5,004,767.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 937,789 shares of company stock worth $101,535,355. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

NYSE NET opened at $131.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.29. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $132.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.73 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

