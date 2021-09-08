Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRSR. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,428,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,220,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRSR opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.68. Prospector Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

