Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth $154,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MUDS opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $18.78.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

