United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 68.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 223,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at about $248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BNO opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73.

