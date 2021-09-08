Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Holdings Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HR opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

