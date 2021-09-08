Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

OC opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.55. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $63.03 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

