American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $10,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TAXF opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.25. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $55.96.

