DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FOX were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FOX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,161,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of FOX by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of FOX by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $3,713,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,881.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,893,612. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

FOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

