Electricité de France (EPA:EDF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.28

Electricité de France S.A. (EPA:EDF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €11.28 ($13.27) and traded as low as €10.86 ($12.77). Electricité de France shares last traded at €10.92 ($12.85), with a volume of 1,181,277 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.28.

Electricité de France Company Profile (EPA:EDF)

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

