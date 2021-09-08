JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $49.71. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF shares last traded at $49.71, with a volume of 5,271 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 665.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,825,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,700,000 after buying an additional 3,325,519 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $4,794,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $927,000.

