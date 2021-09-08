Sei Investments Co. Acquires 21,629 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,629 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $11,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after buying an additional 1,019,421 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 11.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,858,000 after acquiring an additional 196,016 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 449.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,403 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,384,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 65.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,997,000 after purchasing an additional 431,053 shares during the period. 32.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.83. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion and a PE ratio of 95.97.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 85,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $5,102,466.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,736,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,823,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 943,425 shares of company stock worth $57,562,263 over the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.61.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

