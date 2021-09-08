Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 23,900 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Grocery Outlet worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.2% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,162.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,840. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.