Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTN opened at $299.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.46 and a twelve month high of $338.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.23.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total transaction of $474,366.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,153 shares of company stock worth $30,289,140 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

