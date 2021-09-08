Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $278.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.86. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $194.64 and a 12-month high of $280.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

