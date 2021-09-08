Sei Investments Co. Buys 68,216 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 28.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22,876.5% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MGP opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $43.19. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 91.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

