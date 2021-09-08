Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem Sells 2,890 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $144,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John L. Brottem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $153,405.00.

Shares of OM opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -9.26. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $66.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,099 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 479.8% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,587,000 after buying an additional 1,306,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after buying an additional 837,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

