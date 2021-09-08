Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells 1,704 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $232,323.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $137.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -807.95 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $139.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

