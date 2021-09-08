Sei Investments Co. Purchases 15,815 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,815 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,589,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,384,000 after buying an additional 483,058 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,624,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,076,000 after buying an additional 881,198 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,701,000 after buying an additional 1,592,885 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,753,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,325,000 after buying an additional 47,289 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,638,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

PK opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.22.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

