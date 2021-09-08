Sei Investments Co. Has $10.64 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 18.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $10,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Targa Resources by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,865,000 after purchasing an additional 167,187 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $297,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $900,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRGP. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 3.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

