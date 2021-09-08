Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,438,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,383,000 after acquiring an additional 94,991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,084,000 after buying an additional 1,016,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,223,000 after buying an additional 139,852 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,293,000 after buying an additional 702,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,869,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,406,000 after buying an additional 167,507 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PEB opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.74%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

