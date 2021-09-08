Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,030 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,595,000 after buying an additional 1,203,726 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,023,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,671,000 after buying an additional 136,831 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,886,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,337,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,541,000 after buying an additional 37,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,479,000 after buying an additional 113,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.78.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.