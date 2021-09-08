MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Buys $124,883.50 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $124,883.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,829.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Steven G. Litchfield also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Steven G. Litchfield purchased 2,282 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $124,893.86.
Shares of MXL stock opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $55.00.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.
MXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
