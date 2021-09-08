MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Buys $124,883.50 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $124,883.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,829.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven G. Litchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Steven G. Litchfield purchased 2,282 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $124,893.86.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. On average, research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

