Bbva USA Takes Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 530 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,144,000 after purchasing an additional 601,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,931,000 after purchasing an additional 279,040 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 869,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,724,000 after purchasing an additional 330,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,709,000 after purchasing an additional 71,181 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of CBU opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.42. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

