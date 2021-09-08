Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 1,157 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.75. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.35.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

