Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.87.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

