Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $368,000 in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 40,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PBW opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $138.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.34.

