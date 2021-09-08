Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,907,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of ATO opened at $96.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.93 and a 200 day moving average of $98.16. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $104.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.