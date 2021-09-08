Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 10,233 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 78.9% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 48,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 21,207 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $737,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,558,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,805,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 10.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

