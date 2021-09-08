Bbva USA Makes New $44,000 Investment in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,543 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,464.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 801 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,277.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 63,030 shares of company stock worth $2,365,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

AAT stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.84. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $40.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. On average, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

