Bbva USA Takes $48,000 Position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

FUL opened at $65.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $70.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.80.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $975,750. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FUL shares. cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

H.B. Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

