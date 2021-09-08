iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.56 and last traded at $63.52. 122,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 171,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.99.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.66.

