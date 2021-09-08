Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of 10x Genomics worth $15,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $14,459,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,870 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 556.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,625 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,042,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,767,000 after acquiring an additional 924,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,358,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $2,896,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $3,258,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,262 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,622.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,515 shares of company stock worth $23,067,061. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.22.

10x Genomics stock opened at $190.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.04. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.61 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.28.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.