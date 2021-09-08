Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $2,858,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.42 and a beta of 1.79. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. Analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Progyny by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Progyny by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth $20,811,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after buying an additional 135,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

