PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 643 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $58,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.52.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.13. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

