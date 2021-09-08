PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 22.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,891,000 after buying an additional 11,254,844 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,728,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,548 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,464,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,155,000 after purchasing an additional 689,952 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,370,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,861,000 after purchasing an additional 376,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,229,000.

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52.

