PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,843,000. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day moving average is $84.85. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

