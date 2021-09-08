Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Travel + Leisure worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,707,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,009,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,008,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.40.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.