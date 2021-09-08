PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 950.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,552 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 438.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,269.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTD stock opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.55. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.97, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,134 shares of company stock worth $3,705,937 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

