PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,563 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $95.18 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.