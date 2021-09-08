Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) EVP Dean A. Ehrlich Sells 50,000 Shares

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,950.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.99. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,363 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,236,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,200,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after acquiring an additional 840,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,802,000 after acquiring an additional 813,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

