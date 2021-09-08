Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 4,448.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,063 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.72% of Global Medical REIT worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 15.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 23.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.55 million, a P/E ratio of -119.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

