Bbva USA Takes Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 250 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 4,200.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 43.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $142.98 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $300,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,684.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,879 shares of company stock worth $3,955,141 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

