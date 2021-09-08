Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Trading Down 2.6%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 7,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 207,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

About Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF)

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.