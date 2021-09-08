Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) Shares Up 0.7%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) shares shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27. 792,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,181,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. The company has a market cap of $49.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.77.

About Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV)

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in acquiring, launching, and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. It focuses on digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development. The company was founded by Colin Mills on March 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Huntingdon Valley, PA.

