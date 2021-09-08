K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Shares Down 0.3%

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$39.68 and last traded at C$39.75. 1,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 15,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on KBL. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, K-Bro Linen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$426.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is 120.24%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

