Comparing Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Vasamed alerts:

This table compares Vasamed and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasamed N/A N/A N/A Avinger -160.26% -102.07% -44.29%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vasamed and Avinger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasamed 0 0 0 0 N/A Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00

Avinger has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 188.02%. Given Avinger’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than Vasamed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Vasamed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Avinger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vasamed and Avinger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avinger $8.76 million 9.45 -$19.01 million ($0.46) -1.89

Vasamed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avinger.

Volatility and Risk

Vasamed has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avinger has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avinger beats Vasamed on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasamed

Vasamed Incorporated designs, licenses, manufactures, and distributes products, software, and services for assessing and managing hemodynamic health in the United States. It offers SensiLase PAD-IQ, which supports skin perfusion pressure, pulse volume recording, and ankle brachial index calculation for Doppler-obtained pressures; and Wound Imaging & SmartDraw wound measurement systems. The company also provides PAD-IQ Studycast that provides rapid transmission of diagnostic tests to vascular specialist for interpretation of results and medically indicated therapeutic intervention; and custom carrying case to secure and protect the PAD-IQ system. It serves clinicians and patients. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Vasamed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasamed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.