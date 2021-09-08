Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Greif by 8.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Greif in the second quarter worth $1,316,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 10.3% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Greif by 32.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 140,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 34,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Greif in the second quarter worth $1,188,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEF opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.85. Greif has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greif will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

