Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLOWY. Oddo Bhf raised Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Vallourec has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vallourec will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

