Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham Buys 1,000 Shares

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham acquired 1,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,296.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FISI stock opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 678.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.