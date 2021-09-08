Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG) Insider Marthinus (Martin) Botha Purchases 150,000 Shares

Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG) insider Marthinus (Martin) Botha purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$38,100.00 ($27,214.29).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27.
About Resolute Mining
