Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG) Insider Marthinus (Martin) Botha Purchases 150,000 Shares

Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG) insider Marthinus (Martin) Botha purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$38,100.00 ($27,214.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

